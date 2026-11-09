In Quetta, Pakistan, the Public Accounts Committee of the Balochistan Assembly expressed serious concern over more than Rs12.11 billion in spending by the province’s Communications and Works Department in the 2023–2024 fiscal year. The expenditure was flagged as irregular in an audit, Dawn reports.

The matter was considered at a meeting chaired by provincial assembly member Asghar Ali Tareen. Committee members reviewed the audit report for the 2023–2024 fiscal year and demanded explanations from officials regarding the scale of the spending.

Unused budget funds

The committee also reviewed the department’s financial performance for 2022–2023. Of more than Rs44.42 billion in allocated funds, about Rs3.24 billion was not used, and the appropriations were written off after the end of the fiscal year.

Committee members questioned the failure to use the money, noting that it should have been returned in a timely manner to be directed to other necessary development projects. They also raised concerns over the appointment of project directors for development programs, although the relevant government departments could already perform such tasks. The committee requested information on official vehicles, salaries, and administrative expenses.

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Special audits and recoveries

The committee ordered special audits of projects in Nasirabad, Nushki, Zhob, and other districts, including the Kachhi Plain Water Supply Scheme and the Balochistan Livelihoods and Entrepreneurship Development Project.

While reviewing payments to contractors, the committee identified overpayments of Rs90.34 million in various construction divisions for 2021–2022. According to the audit, they resulted from calculation errors and the application of unapproved rates; the committee ordered the full amount to be recovered.

Another irregularity amounting to Rs40.41 million was linked to payment for construction work in volumes exceeding those envisaged in PC-I documents, estimates, and contracts. Officials were instructed to ensure the full recovery of this amount within 10 days. The remaining audit observations were deferred to the meeting on November 30.

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