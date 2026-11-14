The Dar-Hamar Emergency Committee said that fighters from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have killed 10 unarmed civilians since Thursday in the city of An-Nuhud in Sudan’s West Kordofan state. According to Anadolu Agency, An-Nuhud is the state’s second-largest city.

Statement by the local committee

The committee reported a deterioration in the security situation in various parts of the city. According to the committee, RSF fighters traveling on motorcycles carried out attacks in several neighborhoods of An-Nuhud.

The committee also reported a complete communications shutdown in the city, including the loss of access to the Starlink service. According to the committee, RSF fighters continue to loot shops, raid homes, and intimidate residents.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fighting in Kordofan

The RSF have controlled An-Nuhud, the main city of the Dar-Hamar area, since May 2025. The group had not commented following the committee’s report.

A day earlier, Sudanese officials said that the army and allied forces had taken control of the city of Al-Huway, located about 100 kilometers from An-Nuhud, after fighting with the RSF. On November 7, military sources told Anadolu Agency that the army had taken control of Ayal-Bahit northwest of Al-Huway.

Fighting between the Sudanese army and the RSF has intensified in North, West, and South Kordofan since October 25 last year. The war in Sudan, which began in April 2023, has claimed tens of thousands of lives and forced nearly 13 million people to flee their homes, according to UN estimates.

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