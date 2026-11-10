The Russian State Duma committee on criminal and administrative legislation recommended adopting at first reading a bill on fines for distributing materials that discredit traditional spiritual and moral values or promote their rejection. This was reported by Meduza. The committee adopted the recommendation on November 9, while the date of the bill’s first reading had not been determined at the time of publication.

What fines are proposed

Individuals are planned to be fined from 5,000 to 10,000 rubles for distributing such materials, and up to 150,000 rubles for a repeat violation. For officials, fines would range from 50,000 to 100,000 rubles, and up to 400,000 rubles for a repeat violation. Legal entities could face penalties of 500,000 to 700,000 rubles, and up to 3 million rubles for a repeat violation.

Separate sanctions are proposed for failure to comply with Roskomnadzor’s requirements to remove materials. For individuals, fines would range from 10,000 to 20,000 rubles; for officials, from 100,000 to 200,000 rubles; and for legal entities, from 700,000 to 1 million rubles. Repeat violations would carry fines of 200,000 to 300,000 rubles for individuals, 600,000 to 800,000 rubles for officials, and 3 million to 5 million rubles for legal entities.

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Who will consider the cases

Administrative cases concerning the distribution of the relevant materials are to be initiated by Russia’s Ministry of Culture, while cases involving failure to comply with requirements to remove them are to be initiated by Roskomnadzor. Liability will not apply if a service owner removes a work deemed to discredit traditional values within 24 hours after its distribution certificate is revoked.

Co-author of the bill and State Duma deputy Sergei Boyarsky said that the term “individuals” in the document refers to social media owners, not their users. The list of traditional Russian spiritual and moral values is contained in a Russian presidential decree signed in November 2022. It includes, among other things, life, dignity, human rights and freedoms, patriotism, a strong family, humanism, mercy, justice, historical memory, and the unity of Russia’s peoples.

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