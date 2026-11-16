The Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights in Cyprus has approved a bill on the participation of the Commissioner for Gender Equality in the national coordinating body for the prevention of and response to violence against women. This was reported by Cyprus Mail.

Expansion of the body’s membership

The approved amendment provides for expanding the membership of the coordinating body. The current Commissioner for Gender Equality, Josie Christodoulou, is to join it as an unpaid member.

Committee chair and Akel MP Christos Christofides said that the duration of the commissioner’s participation in the body would be linked to her term in office.

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Preparation of broader legislative changes

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice confirmed that Minister Costas Fytiris had agreed to the proposal. According to the spokesperson, the ministry is preparing a bill to revise a number of laws as part of broader alignment with European legislation on preventing gender-based and domestic violence.

The ministry said that changes are being prepared to approximately 12 legislative acts. Christofides noted that it would be advisable to advance the proposed law separately so that the change could be implemented immediately, without waiting for the broader package of amendments to be submitted to parliament in the first half of 2027.

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