In Israel, the Knesset House Committee recommended appointing Yisrael Beiteinu party leader and lawmaker Avigdor Liberman as chair of the interim Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee of the new parliament. The decision was supported by 13 lawmakers, while nine voted against it, The Jerusalem Post reports.

An interim committee of 17 lawmakers

The committee is to consist of 17 members. The representatives named in the decision include four lawmakers from Likud: Boaz Bismuth, Yaakov Bardugo, Ofir Katz and Elisha Madan. Beyachad will be represented by Ram Ben-Barak and Keren Turner, the Democrats by Yair Golan, the Ra'am party by Yoav Segalovich, and Yisrael Beiteinu by Avigdor Liberman.

The list also includes Limor Son Har-Melech from Otzma Yehudit, Eliyokim Stark from United Torah Judaism, Yinon Azoulay from Shas, and Simcha Rothman from the Religious Zionist Party.

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Under the law, the new Knesset currently has no opposition leader, so Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not required to hold regular security briefings for opposition representatives. If Liberman is appointed chair of the interim specialized committee, he is expected to have direct contact with the prime minister on security and diplomatic matters.

Eisenkot's appeal to the prime minister

Meanwhile, Yashar party leader and lawmaker Gadi Eisenkot appealed to Netanyahu to exercise restraint and caution when making security and state decisions during the transitional political period. He called for avoiding measures that are not urgent and refraining from decisions that, in his view, could undermine public trust in state institutions.

In his letter, Eisenkot stated that Netanyahu heads a government that no longer has the Knesset's confidence, and that his continued tenure is supported by 46 lawmakers. He also expressed concern over reports that extraneous considerations may be taken into account in security matters and warned against a situation in which heads of security agencies would have to resolve constitutional dilemmas because of political decisions.

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