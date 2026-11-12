A committee at Israel’s Ministry of Health has submitted recommendations for reforming the healthcare system for women. They call for a shift from separate solutions focused mainly on pregnancy, childbirth, and gynecology to a policy that addresses women’s needs at all stages of life. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post.

The committee was chaired by Mali Kusha, and eight groups of experts worked on the recommendations. Their approach is based on research into the impact of biological, gender, social, and cultural differences on prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and healthcare outcomes.

Early diagnosis and endometriosis

For children, adolescents, and young women, the committee recommended strengthening prevention and early detection of mental health problems, eating disorders, anemia, and endometriosis. It also proposes developing proactive healthcare services.

According to a study by the Endo Israel organization, the average delay in diagnosing endometriosis in Israel is 11.2 years. On average, 4.6 years pass from the onset of symptoms to the first consultation with a healthcare professional, followed by another 6.6 years before a diagnosis is made.

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In a study involving nearly 2,000 women and girls diagnosed with endometriosis, half reported having 11 to 15 symptoms affecting different body systems at the same time. These included menstrual pain, fatigue and exhaustion, digestive problems, abdominal bloating, and pain during or after sexual intercourse.

A survey of nearly 900 women diagnosed with endometriosis showed that before being diagnosed, patients were often referred to gastroenterologists, orthopedists, urologists, and psychiatrists. According to Endo Israel, nearly 64% of respondents believed that the healthcare system had no solution for them.

Care in adulthood and old age

The committee also recommended ensuring continuous mental health services in adulthood, adapted to trauma, violence, pregnancy and childbirth, hormonal changes, and social risk factors. It separately proposes integrating menopause care into the standard system of services by raising awareness, training healthcare workers, and improving access to diagnosis and treatment.

For older women, the recommendations cover prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of chronic diseases, as well as cardiovascular health, bone health, cognitive function, pain, and physical functioning. Israel’s Ministry of Health said it is studying the committee’s proposals while preparing a multi-year action plan.

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