The Bundestag Budget Committee has completed amendments to Germany’s federal budget draft for 2027, worth around €560.9 billion. At the same time, the government leadership continues to seek about €5 billion to reduce the electricity tax, Tagesschau reports.

Funds for the tax reduction

During the so-called budget finalization meeting, lawmakers made the final changes to the budget draft. This time, attention focused on whether funds could be found to fulfill the chancellor’s promise to reduce the electricity tax.

According to the outlet, finding billions of euros directly during the overnight meeting was unlikely: participants could mainly reallocate amounts at the level of millions. After the committee’s work, the question remained why Germany’s largest budget in history could not find less than 1% of its total volume, or about €5 billion, for this tax initiative.

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Discontent in the CDU/CSU parliamentary group

The issue of reducing the tax caused discontent within the CDU/CSU parliamentary group. Its representatives were dissatisfied with the preliminary results of the budget negotiations and expected more decisions on projects supported by the alliance. In informal conversations, there were also suggestions that some lawmakers might not support the federal budget as a whole.

The government leadership plans to discuss possible solutions before the coalition committee meeting scheduled for next Tuesday. CDU politician Paul Ziemiak said on ARD that he was confident it would be possible to take a first step toward reducing the tax if all sides wanted it. He also described himself as cautiously optimistic.

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