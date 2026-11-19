The UN Human Rights Committee has stated that people do not need permission or recognition from the state to form or join an association. The new recommendations are set out in General Comment No. 38 on the interpretation of Article 22 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which guarantees freedom of association, UN News reports.

Registered and informal associations

The committee stressed that the choice to create or join registered or informal associations belongs exclusively to people themselves. The mere fact of membership in an unregistered association cannot be grounds for criminal prosecution or punishment.

Freedom of association enables people to voluntarily unite, including in the workplace, to pursue common goals. The committee called this right one of the cornerstones of democracy and a condition for the exercise of other rights. At the same time, it noted that attacks on and violations of this right indicate a broader assault on human rights, the rule of law and democracy.

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Protection of dissent and international cooperation

The right to freedom of association also extends to ideas and activities that may be regarded as controversial, expressions of dissent or as disrupting the established order. This includes peaceful collective acts of civil disobedience.

The committee warned against abuses of counterterrorism and national security laws, including vague provisions targeting so-called extremist or undesirable organizations. Associations have the right to seek, receive and use funding, including foreign funding, and to cooperate internationally without the risk of being labelled a “foreign agent,” given a similar label or declared a threat to national security.

Restrictions on freedom of association are possible only as an exception: they must have a clear legal basis, pursue a legitimate aim, and be necessary and proportionate. According to the committee, forced suspension or dissolution of an association may be used only as a last resort and must be accompanied by judicial safeguards.

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