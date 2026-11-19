The UN Human Rights Committee has warned against the misuse of counterterrorism legislation and national security provisions amid an anticipated UK Supreme Court ruling on the legality of the ban on Palestine Action. This was reported by The Guardian.

Recommendations of the UN committee

In its first comprehensive recommendations on freedom of association, the committee criticized vaguely worded laws targeting “extremism” or “undesirable” organizations. The document does not directly mention Palestine Action.

Committee Vice-Chair Elen Tighrouja said that the decision to prepare the recommendations was prompted by developments including those in the United Kingdom, North Korea, Russia, China and Israel. According to her, national security and counterterrorism may be legitimate grounds for restricting freedom of association, but these aims are often vaguely defined in national legislation and used to criminalize associations.

She mentioned climate activists, children’s and youth movements, human rights defenders, journalists and trade unionists among those who may be affected. The recommendations also state that protecting human rights, reporting their violations, or calling for those responsible to be held accountable cannot in themselves be regarded as a threat or a breach of public order.

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Challenge to the Palestine Action ban

Last year’s decision to ban Palestine Action was criticized by human rights groups, politicians with differing views, a former director of public prosecutions and a former head of the security service. Palestine Action became the first direct-action group banned under the UK Terrorism Act, alongside groups such as Al-Qaeda and Boko Haram.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court heard a challenge to the ban, and a decision in the case is still awaited. The claim argues that the ban disproportionately interferes with the rights to freedom of expression and protest.

Palestine Action co-founder Huda Ammori, who brought the claim, said the government was using the terrorism label to suppress political dissent. She also said that if British courts refuse to overturn the ban, they will appeal to the European Court of Human Rights.

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