Pakistan’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has instructed the Ministry of National Food Security and Research to prepare within three months a mechanism for deregulating state-set tobacco prices. The decision was made while considering minimum indicative prices for the 2026 tobacco crop.

As The Express Tribune reports, the ECC approved the pricing regulation proposal endorsed by the Pakistan Tobacco Board (PTB). At the same time, the committee stressed the need to develop a strategy for the federal government’s exit from the price-setting process.

Prices and tobacco cess

The ministry proposed retaining minimum indicative prices and tobacco cess rates for the 2026 crop at the 2025 level. The ECC approved the proposal and instructed the ministry to submit a plan to deregulate the pricing mechanism.

The PTB is authorized to promote the cultivation, production and export of tobacco and tobacco products. The federal government sets minimum indicative prices for different tobacco varieties in accordance with the Pakistan Tobacco Board Ordinance of 1968.

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The meeting also considered why the proposed 2026 prices for some tobacco types were lower than in 2025, why White Patta/Rustica appeared more expensive than other types, and why price trends differ by variety.

Calculation of the minimum price

According to information provided to the ECC, the maximum price was calculated based on production costs, average inflation over eight months of the previous year, and a fixed profit margin of 5%. For Flue-Cured Virginia tobacco, the base production cost for 2026 was set at 473.61 Pakistani rupees per kilogram. With inflation for January–August 2025 at 5.43%, the minimum indicative price was 523 rupees per kilogram.

The PTB also noted that the average inflation rate for August 2026 was 9.26%, compared with 5.43% for the corresponding period in 2025. If the 9.26% rate were applied, the minimum indicative price for Flue-Cured Virginia would be 541.14 rupees per kilogram. The chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue drew attention to the need to take into account the export surplus of tobacco, as production volumes are high while domestic consumption is low.

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