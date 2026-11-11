US House committee prepares subpoena for Jensen Huang — TechCrunch

The US House Foreign Affairs Committee is preparing a subpoena for Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang if he does not respond to a request to take part in a closed joint briefing. TechCrunch reports, citing Bloomberg and two House Republicans.

Committees' request

A week earlier, Republicans Brian Mast, John Moolenaar and Rick Crawford sent Huang a letter asking him to participate in a joint closed briefing of their committees. They want to ask questions about his relationship with Alice Huang, a top executive at Megaspeed, who is described in the report as a suspected Chinese spy.

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Deadline for response

John Moolenaar, chairman of the House committee on China, said on Fox Business on Wednesday that Huang must respond to the request by the end of the day. According to Moolenaar, if the Nvidia executive does not agree to the briefing, he will likely be served with a subpoena.

Brian Mast, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said the same day that his committee is preparing a subpoena in case there is no response from Huang. Nvidia had not provided TechCrunch with a comment at the time of publication.

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