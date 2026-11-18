In the United States, the House Committee on Energy and Commerce has launched an oversight investigation into Nvidia over how the company responded to allegations concerning its former chief executive officer, Jensen Huang, possible interference in a federal investigation, and the allegedly illegal export of semiconductors to China.

Committee Chairman Brett Guthrie, in a letter dated November 18, asked Nvidia’s interim chief executive officer, Colette Kress, to hold a briefing no later than December 2. Anadolu Agency reports.

What allegations the committee is examining

According to the committee, it is examining allegations of Huang’s extramarital relationship with Alice Huang, a Megaspeed executive suspected of ties to Chinese intelligence. Separately, it is reviewing reports that a senior Nvidia representative may have attempted to interfere in a federal investigation concerning the company.

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Guthrie said these reports raise serious questions about Nvidia’s compliance with federal export control laws and the effectiveness of the company’s internal safeguards. The committee also noted that the inquiry is being conducted under its oversight authority in matters of interstate and foreign commerce, consumer protection, and enforcement of federal laws.

Context regarding Megaspeed

The committee’s letter also states that US and Singaporean authorities had previously investigated the activities of Megaspeed, one of Nvidia’s customers. The company was suspected of helping Chinese companies circumvent US restrictions on exports of advanced chips.

On November 12, Jensen Huang announced that he was leaving the position of Nvidia chief executive officer. The company subsequently appointed its chief financial officer, Colette Kress, as interim head.

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