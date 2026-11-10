The US House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform has released a critical report on the federal government's actions during investigations into Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell. As CNBC reports, the committee called on the US Department of Justice to interview or re-interview key witnesses who have information about Epstein's trafficking of young women and girls for sexual exploitation.

Demands for the Department of Justice

The report also calls for a more thorough investigation of allegations of possible criminal activity by people associated with Epstein. Separately, the committee proposed giving victims access to their materials without redactions.

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Committee Chairman James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky, said that the federal government had failed to meet the expectations of victims of Epstein's and Maxwell's crimes for decades.

Proposal for Congress

The committee also called on Congress to pass a bill initiated by Comer. The initiative is intended to allow survivors of sexual violence to speak freely about what they experienced, even if they signed non-disclosure agreements.

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