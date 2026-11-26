In the United States, the House Financial Services Committee has sent to the full House a bill that would establish the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve in law. The document prohibits the federal government from selling, exchanging, auctioning, pledging as collateral, or otherwise disposing of bitcoin from the reserve for at least 20 years, CoinDesk reports.

What the bill provides for

The bill, H.R. 8957, is titled the American Reserve Modernization Act of 2026. It was introduced on May 21 by Alaska Republican Nick Begich and Democrat Jared Golden.

If adopted, the document would require the US Treasury Secretary to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve within 180 days, as well as a separate stockpile of other cryptocurrencies. The initiative requires the preparation of reserve attestation reports and an inventory of digital assets owned by federal agencies.

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The committee approved the bill on September 16 by a vote of 28 to 21. All votes in favor came from Republicans, while all Democrats voted against it. The document was formally transmitted to the House of Representatives on November 24, after which it became eligible for consideration on the House floor.

Timeline for consideration

The bill builds on US President Donald Trump’s March 6, 2025 executive order establishing the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. If the document becomes law, it will be more difficult to repeal this policy. At the same time, the reserve created by executive order will remain in place even if the bill fails, but a future president will be able to amend or terminate it without a decision by Congress.

To take effect, the bill must pass votes in the House of Representatives and the Senate and be signed by the president before the current Congress concludes on January 3. According to Arkham, at the time of publication, addresses linked to the US government held 306,795 BTC worth more than $18.7 billion.

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