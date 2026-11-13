Cyprus’ House of Representatives Finance Committee has stated an urgent need for a new parliament building in Nicosia. MPs from all parties represented on the committee agreed that the current premises are outdated, Cyprus Mail reports.

Deputy permanent secretary of the House of Representatives Andreas Christodoulou said that €200,000 was spent on repairs last year alone. According to him, health and safety-related problems will continue to worsen. The parliamentary budget for next year includes €30,000 for updating the architectural plans, but he described the decision to construct a new building as a political one.

Positions of MPs

The committee’s chair, DIKO MP Chryses Pantelides, urged colleagues to act unanimously. Alma party leader Odysseas Michaelides noted that the first plans were prepared in 1995 and updated several times, but the Ministry of Transport had not shown readiness to implement the project. He proposed transferring the current parliament building to one of the civil service departments.

Direct Democracy MP Yannis Lauris questioned the project’s cost, noting that it would be a shame to spend €150 million on a building based on 1995 plans. DISY representative Demetris Demetriou said parliament should move forward confidently. AKEL MP Aristos Damianou also pointed out that committee rooms cannot accommodate guests.

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Plans and expenditure

The Cyprus House of Representatives, founded in 1960, currently meets on Nereu Avenue in Nicosia. In 2018, the Ministry of Transport designated Agios Georgios Hill, also known as PASYDY Hill, as the site for the new parliamentary complex. The project selected in an international architectural competition envisages a circular chamber recessed into the hill.

A tender for the construction of the complex and an archaeological park was announced in January 2020, with an estimated cost of €95 million. Excavations uncovered traces of a Chalcolithic-era settlement dating to the middle of the third millennium BC, while costs and delays led to the project being halted. The 2026 House of Representatives budget allocated €20,000 to update tender documentation, conditional on a political decision by the government; the estimated construction cost was then put at about €100 million.

Parliament’s budget for next year amounts to €36.9 million. Annual expenditure of €38.2 million is projected for 2028 and 2029.

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