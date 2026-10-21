South Korea’s National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee is set to approve on Thursday a report following hearings on the nomination of Choi Kil-su for the post of special inspector. This was reported by The Korea Herald. The adoption of the document could end a decade-long vacancy in the position that has continued since 2016.

Report following the hearings

The hearing on Choi, a former senior prosecutor, took place about a month ago. President Lee Jae-myung nominated him in August from among three candidates recommended by political parties and the bar association.

Earlier this week, representatives of the ruling party and the opposition agreed to include in the report both positive and negative assessments of Choi’s suitability for the post.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Position vacant since 2016

The position of special inspector was created in 2014. Its powers include investigating alleged misconduct involving the president’s spouse, the head of state’s close relatives, and senior officials of the presidential administration.

The position remained vacant because of disagreements between political forces over recommending candidates. The special inspector’s term of office is three years.

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