South Korean President Lee Jae-myung said that the Cheonghae naval unit will expand its role in ensuring safe maritime navigation but will not take part in the war. As Korea Herald reports, the National Assembly's Defense Committee approved a revised proposal that day to expand the unit's operational area.

New operational area

Cheonghae's operational area is planned to be expanded from waters near Somalia to the Arabian Sea south of Oman — approximately 650 kilometers from the Strait of Hormuz. Lee Jae-myung noted that the extension of the mission would be used to strengthen the unit's role and combat capabilities.

According to him, maritime patrol aircraft and mine-clearance support will be added to the destroyer's existing tasks. The operational area will be expanded from the Gulf of Aden to the open sea south of Oman.

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Mission limitations

The president stressed that the Strait of Hormuz and adjacent waters will not be included in Cheonghae's operational area. He described the protection of South Korean citizens, vessels and sea routes as the sole purpose of the deployment.

Command of the unit, Lee Jae-myung said, will remain exclusively with the South Korean military. Small opposition parties criticized the mission's expansion, calling it a covert deployment of troops to the war between the United States and Iran.

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