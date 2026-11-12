In Thailand, the parliamentary Committee on Political Development, Mass Communications and Public Participation has called on the police and other state agencies to explain how state surveillance technologies are used in the country. Bangkok Post reports.

The committee’s call came several days after Apple sent some iPhone users in dozens of countries notifications about a threat from “mercenary spyware.” According to the publication, some members of Thailand’s opposition and activists received such notifications.

Procurement claims

The committee’s chair, People’s Party MP Phakamon Nu-anan, said that the budget for the 2027 fiscal year included 100 million baht for the purchase of Pegasus spyware and related surveillance tools.

Another committee member said that Pegasus was not the only tool used by state agencies. According to him, the Circles system was allegedly purchased by three agencies: the Directorate of Military Intelligence, the Internal Security Operations Command, and the Narcotics Suppression Bureau.

He also stated that these agencies procured Circles between 2014 and 2020, with the total value of the contracts amounting to 61.4 million baht. In addition, the committee member reported 10 projects to procure equipment for determining the location of mobile phones, with a total value of 227 million baht.

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Privacy violation complaints

The head of the second human rights protection group at the National Human Rights Commission, Wattanakorn Sannui, told the committee that in 2021 the institution received complaints from several people about possible violations of their right to privacy. Those affected included activists and academics, including political scientist Puangthong Pawakapan, who received notifications from Apple that their iPhones had been targeted in state-sponsored attacks.

Phakamon Nu-anan proposed that the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society cooperate with international academic institutions, including the Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto, to investigate possible spyware attacks and protect citizens’ data.

The use of Pegasus in Thailand drew attention in July 2022, when researchers reported that dozens of democratic movement activists had been targeted by the software during anti-government protests. Citizen Lab, together with the Thai organizations iLaw and DigitalReach, then identified 30 activists, academics, lawyers and employees of non-governmental organizations whose mobile devices were affected between October 2020 and November 2021.

Police have repeatedly denied that they or other law enforcement agencies purchased or used Pegasus to monitor activists or political opponents. At the same time, then-Minister of Digital Economy and Society Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn acknowledged in parliament in July 2022 that the country had used software to track people in “limited cases” related to national security or drugs.

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