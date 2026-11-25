The Budget and Finance Committee of Latvia’s Saeima has backed a state guarantee of up to €175 million for the national airline airBaltic. It is intended to help the carrier secure the second tranche of financing under Chapter 11 restructuring proceedings in the United States, Baltic News Network reports.

Amendments to the law on airBaltic financial stability measures are planned to be considered under an urgent procedure. Seven committee members voted in favor of expedited consideration, two voted against and one abstained. Overall, nine committee members supported the amendments, while two MPs from the Sovereign Power and Alliance of Young Latvians alliance voted against them.

Risk of suspending operations

Transport Minister Krišs Lipšāns said that without the second financing tranche, airBaltic may be forced to suspend operations in mid-December. According to him, the second tranche amounts to €125 million, while the lender requires a state guarantee of €175 million, which also covers €50 million in loan interest.

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On November 24, the Latvian government approved the provision of the guarantee in principle. Private lenders are to provide funds to the airline, while the state will guarantee the fulfillment of its obligations without immediate use of budget funds. Parliamentary authorization and the necessary approvals, including from the European Commission, are required to formalize the guarantee. Lipšāns also noted that the financing offer is not guaranteed, as lenders may withdraw it at any time.

Financing and restructuring

On October 19, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York approved a DIP financing mechanism for airBaltic totaling up to €350 million. It provides for a first tranche of €175 million, a second tranche of up to €125 million and a third tranche of up to €50 million. From the first tranche, the airline used €78.925 million to repurchase eight Airbus A220 aircraft and seven engines.

According to Lipšāns, the additional funds are intended to stabilize the company’s position in winter, enable negotiations on debt write-offs, review the fleet and seek a strategic investor. If airBaltic does not attract an investor and find a lender to refinance its €350 million debt by spring, the state may need to fulfill its guarantee obligations. The airline says that flights and passenger services will continue as usual, while existing tickets and bookings will remain valid.

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