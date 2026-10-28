The Functional Committee on Human Rights of Pakistan’s Senate expressed concern over delays in compensation payments to the families of Pakistani seafarers affected during a hostage-taking incident off the coast of Somalia. The committee demanded explanations regarding delays in the release of crew members, the repatriation of the body of a deceased seafarer, treatment for the injured, and financial assistance for affected families.

Data on payments and treatment

As reported by Dawn, shipping wing director Arif Haroon informed senators that consultations on compensation were ongoing between the vessel owner, the crew recruitment agency, and parties connected with shipowners’ liability insurance.

Senator Quratul Ain Marri requested information about assistance provided by the federal government to the families of deceased seafarers. Committee chair Samina Mumtaz Zehri instructed the relevant authorities to submit a complete account of crew members’ salaries, medical treatment expenses, and financial payments for the period from April to September.

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Officials must also verify reports of financial assistance announced by the prime minister and provide data on the amounts paid to families. Zehri stressed that insurance procedures and disputes between the parties involved should not cause unjustified delays in payments to affected families. She requested a comprehensive report on compensation, medical assistance, and other support measures provided.

Other issues at the meeting

The committee also reviewed the growing number of cybercrimes, ransomware attacks, cryptocurrency fraud, and investment schemes promising exceptionally high returns. Senators raised issues of delays in registering complaints and conducting investigations, fraudulent calls, abuse of WhatsApp accounts and personal data, suspicious bank accounts, and the possible illegal use of SIM cards.

According to officials, suspicious accounts were frozen in some cases, while refunds are being made in accordance with court decisions and applicable legislation. The committee also discussed complaints about companies and consultants whom people accuse of deception regarding education abroad, student visas, and employment.

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