The US Senate health committee in Washington has scheduled a vote on November 18 on Heidi Overton’s nomination to become the next head of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This was reported by STAT News.

Further procedure

If the committee supports Overton’s nomination, it will be put to a vote of the full Senate. On the same day, the committee will also consider the nomination of James O’Neill for the position of director of the National Science Foundation, as well as three other nominations.

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Republican positions

Provided that all Democrats on the committee vote against Overton, the vote of one Republican senator will be enough to reject her nomination. Committee chairman Bill Cassidy had previously voiced concerns about Overton’s role in shaping the vaccine policy of President Trump’s administration, calling it an almost disqualifying circumstance.

Senator Lisa Murkowski also asked Overton whether she would support efforts to limit access to medication abortion drugs through telemedicine.

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