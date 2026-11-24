The Committee for Economic Affairs and Taxation of Switzerland’s National Council supported a proposal requiring UBS to cover 90% of the value of its foreign subsidiary structures with core equity capital. As Anadolu Agency reports, citing public broadcaster RTS, the decision was adopted by a narrow margin.

Committee vote

The committee sided with the Council of States and rejected the Federal Council’s proposed requirement for 100% capital coverage. During the deliberations, lawmakers chose between four coverage-level options, ranging from 75% to 100%.

The 90% option received 13 votes, while 12 committee members voted for the 80% alternative. Committee Chair Samuel Bendahan told journalists that the National Council committee had aligned its position with the Council of States.

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Changes to banking legislation

The proposed amendment to the Banking Act is intended to strengthen financial stability by increasing capital coverage for the foreign units of major Swiss banks. UBS is the only bank that would be affected by this measure.

UBS opposes the stricter requirements, saying they could increase costs and weaken the bank’s international competitiveness. The regulatory changes are being considered following the collapse of Credit Suisse in 2023 and its emergency takeover by UBS, which left Switzerland with one globally systemically important banking group.

The dispute has also raised the issue of a possible relocation of UBS’s headquarters abroad, although the bank has not announced a decision to leave Switzerland. The committee’s recommendation must still be considered by the full Swiss National Council, with debates scheduled for December.

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