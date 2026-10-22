South Korea’s National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved a report following hearings on the nomination of Choi Gil-su for the post of independent inspector general. This clears the way for his formal appointment by President Lee Jae-myung, Korea Herald reports.

Choi Gil-su, a former senior prosecutor, was nominated by the president in late August from a list of three contenders. The candidates were put forward by the ruling Democratic Party, the main opposition People Power Party, and the Korean Bar Association. Choi was the Democratic Party’s candidate.

Return of the post after a hiatus

The post of independent inspector general has remained vacant since September 2016. This official is tasked with investigating suspicions of misconduct by the president’s spouse, relatives up to the fourth degree of kinship, as well as senior members of the presidential administration.

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The institution was introduced in 2014 under President Park Geun-hye amid long-running corruption scandals involving presidents’ relatives and close associates. The law allows the inspector general to examine, among other things, contracts concluded using other people’s names, improper deals involving state institutions, illegal personnel requests, the receipt of money or entertainment, as well as the embezzlement or improper use of public funds.

Inspector’s limited powers

Former prosecutor Lee Seok-su became the first independent inspector general in March 2015. In 2016, he launched an inspection of Woo Byung-woo, the senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, which triggered a conflict with the presidential administration. In September of that year, Lee Seok-su resigned amid a prosecution investigation into leaks of information to the media and pressure from the authorities.

The law does not grant the independent inspector general the right to conduct searches, seize evidence, or compel witnesses to testify. His powers also do not extend to lawmakers, ministers, other senior officials, or the president’s unofficial associates. The standard investigation period is one month, and its extension requires presidential approval.

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