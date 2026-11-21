Sudan’s Dar Hamar Emergency Response Committee said that the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) killed several civilians, including three children and two women, in villages north of Abu Zabad in West Kordofan state. Anadolu Agency reports that, according to the committee, the killings took place on November 20.

The committee did not provide the total number of people killed.

Claims of sheep herd seizure

The committee also claims that an RSF unit seized a herd of approximately 400 sheep that two herders were driving from the Wad Banda area to a market in Al-Sudayrat. According to the committee, members of the group also took the herders.

Residents of villages in Wad Banda set out to recover the herd, but there has been no news of them since, the statement said. The committee accused the RSF of looting areas ahead of the Sudanese army’s advance.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Displacement of residents

In another statement, the committee accused the RSF of killings and the forced displacement of residents of the Abu Kalb area. It said that in the village of Al-Dumayra, the paramilitary forces killed three unarmed civilians and looted residents’ property in dozens of villages, forcing hundreds of families to leave their homes.

The International Organization for Migration reported on November 19 that another 930 people had left the city of Abu Zabad because of insecurity. Since November 14, the number of displaced people from the wider area has reached 3,670.

Fighting in West Kordofan has intensified amid the army’s advance, which saw it take control of Al-Huway and areas near Abu Zabad and An-Nuhud. The war between the Sudanese army and the RSF began in April 2023 after a dispute over integrating the paramilitary forces into the army. According to the agency, it has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced about 13 million people.

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