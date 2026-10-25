In Kenya, the National Assembly’s Education and Labour committees are to mediate a dispute between the government and lecturers at public universities. The conflict over the 2025–2029 collective bargaining agreement has already disrupted learning at all public universities in the country for three weeks, Nation Kenya reports.

The committees plan to hold a meeting of the parties following a petition by university workers. It was signed by representatives of the Universities Academic Staff Union, the Kenya Universities Staff Union and the Kudheiha trade union.

Trade union demands

The trade unions are asking lawmakers to require the National Treasury and the Ministry of Education to submit an appropriate counterproposal on the new collective bargaining agreement. They also demand written commitments guaranteeing funding for the agreement from the state budget.

According to workers’ representatives, negotiations reached a deadlock after the Inter-University Consultative Forum of Public Universities, representing the government, unilaterally determined a counterproposal. The trade unions believe it does not take into account the expanded provisions of the new agreement.

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They are also seeking for the government to commit to paying 7.9 billion shillings in salary arrears accumulated under previous agreements, including the 2017–2021 collective bargaining agreement.

Strike and university funding

University workers began the strike on October 2 after a seven-day notice period expired. They demand that negotiations be concluded and that the 2025–2029 collective bargaining agreement be signed and implemented.

The trade unions told parliament that on September 21, the Salaries and Remuneration Commission informed them that there were no written funding guarantees from the Ministry of Education or the National Treasury. They also opposed a proposal to pay university staff from student fees, calling this approach discriminatory.

Parliamentary Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah called on the parties to exercise restraint and engage in dialogue, stressing that students are unable to take examinations because of the strike. The joint committee is expected to submit its report after the end of a short parliamentary recess.

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