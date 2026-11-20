Alphabet plans to raise 6 billion Canadian dollars, or approximately 4.19 billion US dollars, on the Canadian debt market. To do so, Google’s parent company intends to place several tranches of unsecured debt securities.

What the funds will be used for

The pricing terms for the offering were disclosed by the company itself. According to Channel NewsAsia, the calculations use an exchange rate of 1 US dollar to 1.4322 Canadian dollars.

Alphabet said in a regulatory filing that it would use the proceeds for general corporate purposes. Possible uses include repaying existing debt.

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Large technology companies are increasingly raising funds in debt markets and through equity to develop artificial intelligence infrastructure. Previously, they mainly financed such investments with their own funds.

Offering organizers

RBC Dominion Securities, Scotia Capital and TD Securities are the joint bookrunners for the deal. CIBC World Markets is acting as co-manager of the transaction.

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