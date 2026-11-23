Anthropic has begun rolling out an early version of its Enterprise Frontier Safeguards system for business clients using the Mythos and Fable models. The system allows AI prompts and model responses to be stored on clients’ own servers, Engadget reports.

Customer-side data storage

Under the new terms, Anthropic will still require clients to retain prompts and responses for 30 days. At the same time, companies will be able to store this data in their own infrastructure rather than transfer it to Anthropic’s servers.

After introducing the fifth version of Mythos and Fable in June, Anthropic said it would retain all user prompts and model responses for 30 days to prevent misuse. Corporate clients did not support this approach. The company did not apply a similar requirement to the latest version of the Opus model.

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Checks for possible attacks

John Turrow, head of safeguards for Mythos and Fable, told Bloomberg that Anthropic will conduct periodic 15-minute checks to detect signs of potential cyberattacks. If automated systems identify a problem, they will notify the client.

Anthropic will also receive alerts about potential risks, but, according to Turrow, will not have access to the data related to them. Previously, the company viewed its data retention policy as a business risk, particularly after OpenAI announced the introduction of a zero data retention policy in August.

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