In New York, United States, Anthropic, the company that developed the Claude chatbot, has begun selling shares as part of an initial public offering. The company is led by Dario Amodei. This was reported in an edition of BBC News Business Daily.

Company valuation

The BBC published a 27-minute episode on November 19, 2026. It was devoted to the question of valuing Anthropic, which develops artificial intelligence technologies and is entering the public market.

The programme was hosted by Rahul Tandon and Will Bain. BBC technology correspondent in North America Lily Jamali also joined the discussion.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statements by Dario Amodei

Amodei says that artificial intelligence can help cure cancer. At the same time, he warns that this technology may also pose a threat to humanity.

Barbara George and Matt Lines are listed as the episode’s producers, while Stephen Ryan is the editor.

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