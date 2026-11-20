In the United States, Anthropic said that total proceeds from its initial public offering had increased to approximately $93.5 billion. According to the company, this happened after underwriters exercised the so-called greenshoe option to purchase additional shares.

Company statement

Anthropic announced this on Friday, November 20, 2026. Channel NewsAsia, citing Reuters, reports that the underwriters exercised their right to purchase additional shares under this option.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Photo from Nasdaq

The publication also includes a Reuters photograph showing the Anthropic logo on a screen during the company’s IPO at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square in New York, United States, on November 19, 2026. The image illustrates the offering, the increase in proceeds from which the company reported the following day.

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