Anthropic has launched Claude Ship, a set of tools intended to help developers prepare code changes faster. The service reviews proposed changes, helps resolve issues, and can determine which of them may be added to the main code branch under team rules, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Claude Ship components

The suite includes three components. The Code Review tool is already available: it reviews proposed code changes and flags identified issues. PR Steward and Claude Approvals are in beta testing.

PR Steward helps resolve issues involving failed automated checks, conflicts between code changes, and reviewers’ comments. The tool explains the changes it makes and says how to undo them. It is intended to assist developers, rather than independently approve or merge code changes.

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Approvals under team rules

Claude Approvals can independently approve routine changes if team rules allow it. The tool will send riskier changes for human review.

Claude Ship is available for GitHub projects on Claude Team and Enterprise plans.

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