Applied Digital has signed an agreement to lease 150 MW of critical IT capacity to an unnamed investment-grade hyperscaler. The agreement for artificial intelligence data center capacity is expected to generate $5.4 billion in contracted revenue over an initial 18-year term, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters.

Contract terms

The lease term may be extended to 33 years. If all extension options are exercised, the value of the agreement will amount to about $12.7 billion.

Applied Digital said the new agreement provides improved commercial terms compared with its previous contracts, including higher pricing. The company's total contracted revenue over initial lease terms exceeded $41 billion and stands at about $100 billion when potential extensions are included.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Financing and delivery

According to the company, approximately 75% of contracted revenue over initial terms is now linked to investment-grade customers. Chief Financial Officer Saidal Mohmand said the project is planned to be financed under the existing structure: through a partnership with Macquarie Asset Management to raise $5 billion in capital, followed by project financing.

Delivery of the capacity is expected in the first half of 2028, subject to the completion of project development milestones, resolution of utility infrastructure matters, and receipt of regulatory approvals. In June, Applied Digital also signed a 15-year, 210 MW agreement worth about $5.2 billion for the Delta Forge 2 facility.

Read us on