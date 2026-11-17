ASELSAN announced a successful demonstration of its EJDERHA AD High Power Electromagnetic counter-drone system. According to European Security and Defence, which cites the manufacturer, the system neutralized 51 drones launched simultaneously within a few seconds.

Two demonstration scenarios

During the first scenario, EJDERHA, according to ASELSAN, neutralized two tethered drones at a distance of about 1,000 meters. The manufacturer said this demonstrates the system’s ability to counter aircraft that may be connected to a ground-based power supply or control system.

In the second scenario, 51 drones were launched simultaneously. This number symbolized ASELSAN’s 51st anniversary. The company claims that there have previously been no recorded cases of a directed-energy system simultaneously neutralizing such a number of drones.

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How the system works

According to the manufacturer’s description, EJDERHA uses vacuum electronics to generate powerful electromagnetic waves intended to disable the electronic systems of mini- and micro-drones. The system detects targets with radar, tracks them using electro-optical sensors, and directs radiation at the target.

ASELSAN says the system can suppress, reboot, disable, or damage targets with electronic circuits. According to the company’s president and CEO, Ahmet Akyol, EJDERHA has already been deployed for operation and entered serial production. The manufacturer also describes it as part of a layered approach to countering mini- and micro-drones, low-altitude fixed-wing unmanned aircraft, and FPV drones with wired and wireless control.

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