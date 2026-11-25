Backblaze said it will not sell or share with advertisers the contents of files that users store in its backup and cloud storage services. The explanation came after customers raised concerns over a new privacy policy set to take effect on December 1, Ars Technica reports.

In the new document, Backblaze states that it may sell or share certain categories of general personal information for targeted advertising. These include identifiers — name, address, IP address, and email — commercial information, internet activity data, and geolocation data.

What data are mentioned in the policy

A table in the privacy policy indicates that Backblaze has collected and shared certain data with third parties, including advertising and marketing partners, since December 1, 2025. The listed categories include audio, electronic, or visual monitoring data, including call recordings.

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A Backblaze representative told the publication that the company does not sell or share such data for targeted advertising and does not disclose it to advertising or marketing partners. According to the representative, the table provides one common list of recipients for all data categories, which may create a different impression. The company’s legal team plans to review the table during the next policy update cycle.

The contents of backups will not be shared

Backblaze also emphasized that the provisions of the new policy concern information collected about an account, rather than content that users store in the system. The service’s terms of use stipulate that files in Backblaze Computer Backup are encrypted before they are sent to the company.

According to Backblaze Director of Communications and Brand Programs Renatta Sievert, the policy update is connected to changes in legal regulation requiring companies to explain in greater detail the collection and use of marketing data. She stressed that the company does not sell or share files submitted to Backblaze for backup and storage with advertisers, data brokers, or analytics partners. Users can opt out of the sale or sharing of personal information for cross-context behavioral advertising.

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