Former footballer David Beckham’s commercial company, DB Ventures, has filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court of the State of New York in the United States against German cosmetics group Coty, seeking at least $41 million in compensation. The company claims that the sale of Beckham-branded fragrances in discount stores and at a petrol station breached the licensing agreement and damaged the brand’s reputation, The Independent reports.

Sales in discount stores

Coty manufactures and distributes fragrances and care products bearing Beckham’s name, including the Classic and Instinct lines, as well as the Intimately and Exquisite Leather eau de toilettes.

DB Ventures’ filing stresses that the David Beckham brand is associated with quality, sophistication and “everyday luxury”. Company representatives claim that the products ended up in a basket of discounted goods at a petrol station and in the British budget store chain Poundland. In the claimant’s view, this made it possible to sell the products at prices typical of low-price stores and associated the brand with cheap goods.

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Coty’s position

Coty asked the judge to dismiss the lawsuit filed in April. The company said that New York courts do not have jurisdiction in the case. Coty also claims that DB Ventures is using the lawsuit to exit the licensing agreement early and transfer Beckham-related contracts to another company, Interparfums.

At the time The Independent requested comment, Coty and DB Ventures had not responded.

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