BYD has unveiled the third generation of the large five-seat Tang electric SUV in China. The base Tang Premium version in China is priced from 187,900 yuan, or about $28,000. This is lower than the previously announced pre-sale price of 225,000 yuan, Electrek reports.

Three versions and driving range

The new Tang is offered in three trims: Premium, Laser Premium and Laser Flagship. Prices for the Laser Premium and Laser Flagship start at 207,900 and 219,900 yuan, respectively. In the standard configuration, all versions have rear-wheel drive.

The electric vehicles are equipped with second-generation BYD Blade lithium iron phosphate batteries. Rear-wheel-drive versions received a single electric motor producing 300 kW, or 402 hp. The claimed range under the Chinese CLTC cycle is up to 730 km for the base Tang Premium and up to 850 km for the two higher trims.

An optional all-wheel-drive package with steer-by-wire is available for the Laser Flagship for 20,000 yuan. It includes two electric motors with a combined output of 515 kW, or 690 hp, and a claimed CLTC range of up to 770 km.

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Screens, charging and assistance systems

The SUV's interior has five seats, a 35.4-inch integrated Star Ring display and a 30-inch panoramic screen. BYD also says the front trunk has a capacity of 205 liters, while second-row passenger legroom reaches 1,000 mm.

According to BYD, Flash Charging technology makes it possible to charge the battery from 10% to 80% in five minutes and from 10% to 97% in nine minutes. The vehicle also received the God’s Eye B driver-assistance system with a roof-mounted lidar, which supports navigation assistance in cities and on highways, as well as automated parking.

The new Tang is 5,045 mm long, 1,980 mm wide and 1,760 mm high, with a wheelbase of 2,950 mm. The model is positioned below the larger seven-seat Great Tang in the Dynasty lineup.

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