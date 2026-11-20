CSG held a dynamic demonstration of the new CFL-120 Karpat medium tank for potential customers at the Záhorie military training ground in Slovakia. For the first time since its premiere at the IDEB 2026 exhibition in Bratislava, the vehicle demonstrated off-road mobility and firing at targets at the range, European Security and Defence reports.

FNSS platform and Leonardo turret

The CFL-120 Karpat is being developed as part of cooperation between CSG Group and the Turkish company FNSS. The vehicle is based on the FNSS Kaplan tracked platform and features the HITFACT MkII turret system developed by Italy's Leonardo.

According to the developers' description, the tank combines a 120 mm gun with high mobility and has lower logistical requirements than traditional main battle tanks. It was developed for armed forces that need modern solutions for fire support and armored maneuver operations.

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Memorandum on production cooperation

At the same time as the demonstration, CSG Defence, MSM Land Systems and Leonardo signed a memorandum of understanding. The document establishes a framework for long-term industrial and commercial cooperation, including the promotion, sale and production of the HITFACT MkII turret system within the Karpat program.

MSM Land Systems' production facilities in Trenčín, Slovakia, are planned to be involved in localizing the vehicle's production. The program also opens the possibility for Slovak suppliers to participate in the international supply chain. The parties may separately agree to expand cooperation, including regarding Leonardo's 30 mm X-GUN system for medium-caliber turrets.

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