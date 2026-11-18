EnQuest has agreed to sell its oil and gas production business and related infrastructure in the UK sector of the North Sea to NEO NEXT+. The deal could be worth up to $960 million, OilPrice reports.

Terms of the deal

The deal предусматривает an $840 million cash payment upon completion. EnQuest may receive up to another $120 million as a contingent payment, the amount of which will depend on oil prices and possible changes to the UK windfall tax on energy companies, the Energy Profits Levy.

The sale will include EnQuest's assets, including the Magnus, Kraken and Greater Kittiwake Area fields, which the company operates. A non-operated interest in the Golden Eagle field, the undeveloped Bressay field and the Bentley discovery are also being sold.

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Focus on Southeast Asia

EnQuest said the decision was influenced by the windfall tax and continuing uncertainty over fiscal conditions and taxation in the UK sector of the North Sea. The company plans to shift its focus from UK assets to Southeast Asia, where it sees more opportunities for investment, scaling up and long-term growth.

French energy company TotalEnergies holds a 47.5% interest in NEO NEXT+. The sale of EnQuest's assets comes amid the consolidation of operators in the UK sector of the North Sea. According to OilPrice, Shell and Equinor combined their oil and gas assets into a separate company, Adura, while TotalEnergies combined its assets with NEO NEXT to create NEO NEXT+.

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