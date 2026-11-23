The average balance in 401(k) retirement accounts fell by 2% in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the previous quarter, to $152,500. The average balance in individual retirement accounts (IRAs) declined by 1%, to $142,261, CNBC reports, citing data from Fidelity Investments.

Both figures reached record levels in the second quarter. At the same time, average balances in IRA, 401(k), and 403(b) accounts remain higher than a year earlier and continue to grow over the long term.

Contributions declined slightly

The combined average contribution rate to 401(k) plans, which includes employee and employer contributions, declined to 14.3% from 14.4% in the previous quarter. Fidelity recommends allocating 15% of income annually to retirement savings, including employer contributions.

Fidelity Vice President Mike Shamrell said that financial concerns are prompting people to change their personal financial decisions. The company also found that some investors are using retirement accounts to obtain cash.

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Loans and hardship withdrawals

The share of workers with an outstanding 401(k) plan loan stood at 19.6% in the third quarter, compared with 19.5% a quarter earlier. The share of participants who took out a new loan remained at 2.8%.

Meanwhile, the share of participants who used a hardship withdrawal rose to 2.17% from 2.12%. Such a withdrawal can be obtained without an early withdrawal penalty when there is an immediate and substantial financial need, including to avoid losing a home, eviction, or to cover unforeseen medical expenses. At the same time, such withdrawals are generally taxable.

A separate study by the Plan Sponsor Council of America showed that in 2025, the share of 401(k) plan participants with outstanding loans increased significantly, nearly doubling from about 12% a year earlier. The share of those who received a hardship withdrawal rose for the third consecutive year, to 3.4% in 2025 from 1.5% in 2022.

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