US company Ford has unveiled the new GT41 hypercar, with which it plans to return to the top class of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2027. The car received a naturally aspirated 5.4-liter hybrid V8 engine developed, assembled and tested by the Ford Racing division in Dearborn, Michigan, Motor1 reports.

The GT41 name refers to the car’s height — 41 inches, or approximately 104 centimeters. It also echoes the historic Ford GT40. Ford is independently developing the powertrain components, their calibration, software and low-voltage systems for auxiliary functions, including lighting and windshield wipers.

Engines are assembled in Dearborn

The basis for the racing engine is the Coyote block, which is also intended for Ford production vehicles. After selection for the racing program, the powertrain is delivered to the company’s testing complex, where more than 100 test stands operate.

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In a small 800-square-foot workshop, or about 74 square meters, two Ford Racing technicians assemble engines for the GT41. It is located near the place where Ford tested engines for its winning Le Mans cars in the 1960s. According to Ford, housing the assembly and testing teams in one building is expected to reduce development time.

Qatar debut scheduled for March

The company is already testing the fourth engine, intended to serve as a spare. On a dynamometer, its operation is simulated according to a scenario involving several laps of the Le Mans circuit, including the Mulsanne Straight.

The GT41 is set to debut in the opening round of the World Endurance Championship in Qatar in March 2027 and take part in all nine rounds of the season. The 24 Hours of Le Mans is scheduled for June 12, 2027, while the championship’s final round is to take place in Bahrain in November.

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