In Estonia, Mubadala, a company owned by Raigo Uukkivi, director general of the Tax and Customs Board, has failed to file annual reports for two consecutive years. As ERR News reports, the deadline for filing the latest report expired at the end of June, but the document has still not been submitted. The company also did not file a report for 2024.

Raigo Uukkivi’s explanation

Uukkivi is serving his second term as head of Estonia’s Tax and Customs Board. According to Äripäev, Mubadala is engaged in the management of its own or leased real estate.

The official thanked the outlet for drawing attention to the situation. He said that Mubadala is a holding company with no employees, in which he is a passive shareholder and does not take part in day-to-day management. Uukkivi said he would pass the information to a member of the company’s management board so that the required reports could be filed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

At the same time, he did not answer questions about the impression created by a situation in which the head of a tax authority owns a company that failed to comply with annual reporting requirements, or why he had not checked whether the documents had been filed.

Reporting requirements

In Estonia, companies, foundations and non-profit associations must submit reports every year by June 30, including when they have no business activity. At the beginning of September, almost a quarter of Estonian companies and organizations had still not filed annual reports.

The country’s commercial register is maintained by the registration department of Tartu County Court. A law that entered into force at the beginning of 2023 allows registration authorities to repeatedly fine companies that fail to file reports by up to €3,200. A company may also be removed from the commercial register if it does not file a report within three months after the deadline.

Read us on