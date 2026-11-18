Hanwha Defense USA said it launched two Chunmoo missiles from a palletized multi-missile launcher placed on a vessel off the coast of the US state of Mississippi. A test-bed vessel operated by Spaceport Company was used for the trial, Defense News reports.

Launch from a vessel

According to the company, the test took place on Sunday, and it announced the results on Tuesday. Chunmoo is a self-propelled multiple launch rocket system developed and manufactured by Hanwha.

The system can use various types of missiles, including munitions with and without precision guidance. Hanwha said the demonstrated palletized launcher system can be used on both crewed and uncrewed platforms.

According to the company’s assessment, this could potentially make it possible to equip autonomous surface vessels with missile systems previously intended for ground use.

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Containerized systems of the US Navy

The US Navy has been advancing containerized weapons systems over the past year. In March, Admiral Daryl Caudle announced a program to transition to modular systems that can be installed on most vessels, rapidly changed, and deployed.

In April, Caudle presented a new containerization plan, emphasizing technologies that can be integrated across different platforms and adapted to different missions. According to him, containerization makes it possible to separate munitions from a specific platform and re-equip forces more quickly according to the mission.

Hanwha Defense USA Vice President Kevin Schoonover said that data collected during the test should help shape future concepts for distributed maritime operations and expeditionary strike capabilities using palletized and containerized launchers.

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