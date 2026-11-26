Japanese company Japan Tobacco is assessing the possibility of acquiring Imperial Brands, a UK-based cigarette maker, according to Bloomberg News. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters.

Potential deal

According to Bloomberg News, citing people familiar with the matter, Japan Tobacco is consulting advisers about a possible deal. The Japanese group also considered teaming up with a partner to acquire Imperial Brands and subsequently splitting the British company’s assets among different regions of the world.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm the information immediately. Imperial Brands declined to comment, while Japan Tobacco did not immediately respond to the agency’s request.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Market reaction

London-listed Imperial Brands shares rose by more than 12% to a nine-year high of 3,407 pence. According to LSEG, the company’s market value stood at £22.77 billion, or $29.83 billion.

According to Reuters calculations, a potential combination of Japan Tobacco and Imperial Brands could create a tobacco company worth more than $99 billion.

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