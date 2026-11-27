In Italy, defense company Leonardo has unveiled the first of 15 M-346 jet aircraft intended for the Italian Air Force aerobatic team Frecce Tricolori. The aircraft, adapted for demonstration flights, are planned to be handed over to the team in 2027–2028, Defense News reports.

Replacing the MB-339 PAN

The new M-346 aircraft are to replace the MB-339 PAN, which Frecce Tricolori has flown for more than 40 years. Leonardo said the M-346’s greater maneuverability will make it possible to improve the team’s aerobatic displays.

The M-346 was developed as a jet trainer aircraft, but it is also sold in a light fighter configuration. According to Stefano Bortoli, managing director of Leonardo’s aircraft division, the platform has prospects for commercial and industrial cooperation worldwide as a training and multirole aircraft, as well as a basis for aerobatic teams.

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Equipment for demonstration flights

The aircraft for Frecce Tricolori will be equipped with a smoke-generation system, video transmission equipment, updated avionics and additional fuel tanks.

According to Leonardo, the company has sold more than 170 M-346 aircraft to ten countries. The training version has been ordered by Italy, Singapore, Israel, Poland, Qatar and Greece. The light fighter version has been purchased by Turkmenistan, Nigeria, Austria and Indonesia.

The M-346 F Block 20 light fighter configuration features a large display, an active electronically scanned array radar, the Link 16 data exchange system, electronic countermeasures and new weapons systems.

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