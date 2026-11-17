Modella Capital, the owner of the TG Jones retail chain, is considering a possible sale of the business less than 18 months after acquiring the store chain that previously operated under the WH Smith brand. The company has received unsolicited offers to buy the asset and has engaged Teneo Corporate Finance to analyse them and test market interest, The Guardian reports.

Preparations for a sale

In a joint statement, Modella Capital and TG Jones confirmed that the chain's management and its owner had instructed Teneo Corporate Finance to review the offers received and conduct a market review. An auction for the sale of the business is planned for next year so as not to disrupt the chain's operations during the key Christmas period.

TG Jones employs around 3,500 people. The chain's chief executive, Alex Wilson, said the company is focused on ensuring proper customer service ahead of Christmas and continues to implement its business recovery plan. According to him, the company's performance is improving every month.

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Store closures and rebranding

Modella Capital acquired the 233-year-old business for £76 million in June last year. Since then, the company has closed around 150 of the 480 WH Smith stores that came under its control. In July, a court approved a large-scale restructuring that envisaged the closure of more than 100 outlets.

WH Smith retained nearly 1,300 stores at railway stations and airports, as well as its website and the rights to its name. The high street stores acquired by Modella Capital were rebranded as TG Jones.

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