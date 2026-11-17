In Bremen, Germany, Nammo UK announced the completion of a hot-fire test campaign for the RELIANCE engine prototype intended for the European Argonaut lunar lander. The results were announced at Space Tech Expo Europe, European Security and Defence reports.

Operation at different thrust levels

During tests of the first prototype, or mock-up sample, the team verified key engine operating parameters. RELIANCE demonstrated the ability to regulate thrust from 50% to 100%, as well as stable and efficient combustion throughout this range.

The engine produces 6 kN of thrust. Its design uses a pintle injector, electric centrifugal pumps and an integrated controller. RELIANCE operates on conventional hypergolic propellant components and draws on the technological experience of the LEROS engine family.

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Next stage of development

The program also passed a preliminary design review, which confirmed the maturity of the project and provided the foundation for the next stage of development. Production and testing of the RELIANCE engineering model are planned for 2027.

Until then, Nammo UK will continue hot-fire testing of existing hardware to verify the engine control logic, develop a model to reduce manufacturing risks, improve production processes and test individual components.

Argonaut is Europe’s first lunar lander mission, designed to provide Europe with independent access to the Moon and support NASA’s Artemis program. The module is intended to deliver cargo, infrastructure and scientific payloads to the lunar surface.

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