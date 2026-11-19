In the United States, Newsmax has filed an antitrust lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, seeking to block Fox’s $22 billion acquisition of streaming platform Roku. The plaintiff claims that the deal gives Fox unlawful monopoly power in the market for free ad-supported streaming television, Variety reports.

Concerns over access to the platform

Fox Corp. completed its acquisition of Roku earlier this month. On the same day, the U.S. Department of Justice approved the deal, stating that Fox had committed to keeping Roku an “open and neutral” platform.

However, Newsmax states in the lawsuit that compliance with these commitments cannot be enforced. The company fears that Fox may restrict its access to an important content distribution channel. According to the plaintiff, after acquiring Roku, Fox will control about 70% of the market for free ad-supported television streaming through Roku and its own Tubi service.

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The parties’ positions

Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said that no media company should determine which news voices Americans can see and hear. The lawsuit also claims that Fox had previously not carried Newsmax on its free streaming service Tubi, and that after the acquisition of Roku, the risk of Newsmax content distribution being worsened has increased.

Fox Corp. said that regulators had already thoroughly reviewed and approved the deal, and that Newsmax’s lawsuit lacks merit. A company representative said that after the deal closed, Fox began integrating it in the interests of consumers, partners, and other stakeholders.

Last year, Newsmax separately sued Fox in Florida, accusing its competitor of unlawful negotiating practices that, according to the company, hindered broader distribution of the channel through cable and satellite networks. Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed that lawsuit. Newsmax subsequently refiled it in Wisconsin, but the case was transferred to Florida, where discovery has been stayed pending a decision on a motion to dismiss the case.

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