In the United States, Oracle said that its infrastructure contract with OpenAI is fully funded following a final capital raise earlier this month. Channel NewsAsia reports.

Capital raise

Earlier this month, Oracle announced that it had raised $20 billion: about $10 billion in equity and another approximately $10 billion in debt financing. The company said that the financing presented at its investor day, including supplier financing, has already been secured. Oracle described additional private talks with suppliers only as additional options.

Following Oracle’s statement, its shares rose 3.3% in after-hours trading. The company’s comments came amid investor attention to the amount of capital Oracle needs to expand data centers for artificial intelligence systems, as well as its growing exposure to OpenAI.

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Data centers in Texas

Oracle and OpenAI plan to create additional data centers in the United States with a total capacity of 4.5 gigawatts. They are intended to complement the initial Stargate project site in Abilene, Texas.

According to Oracle, the campus in Abilene, where OpenAI’s GPT-6 Astra model was trained, is nearly complete. The next gigawatt-scale campus in Shackelford County, Texas, has received all the necessary permits. The company also said that delivery of next-generation Nvidia Vera Rubin racks is expected in the coming weeks.

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