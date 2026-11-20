Regent has signed an agreement to sell an unspecified number of autonomous Squire Seaglider drones to a US government customer. A small fleet of electric vehicles is planned to be deployed in the Middle East next year for multi-domain data collection missions, The War Zone reports.

Regent CEO Billy Thalheimer announced the contract. He did not name the customer, the number of drones, or the value of the deal. According to him, combined with various sensors, Squire will be able to perform over-water surveillance and communications missions without specialized launch and recovery equipment. The vehicle can also continue collecting data while traveling between operational areas.

Flight over water

Squire is an unmanned vehicle that uses a hydrofoil and ground effect. After takeoff, it travels through the air at a height of about one wingspan above the water surface. Compressed air between the wing and the water surface is intended to increase lift and reduce drag.

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Regent says the drone can reach speeds of up to 70 knots and fly below the radar line of sight. Its planned range exceeds 100 nautical miles, while a payload weighing up to 50 pounds can be configured for reconnaissance, surveillance, logistics, search-and-rescue, and anti-submarine missions.

Autonomous control

According to Thalheimer, Squire operates fully autonomously using control software developed by Regent. The company has also demonstrated the vehicle’s integration with the TAK and Anduril’s Lattice mission-management and multi-platform coordination systems.

The contract announcement came amid the Pentagon’s statement that it would send more than 25,000 unmanned and counter-drone systems to the area of responsibility of US Central Command. CENTCOM has also created the multinational Falcon Strike task force to employ one-way strike unmanned systems in the air, on water, and underwater. The command did not say whether Squire would be involved in this initiative.

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