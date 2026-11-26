Rocket Lab plans to launch a radar satellite for Japanese company Synspective from New Zealand on November 26. As Space.com reports, the Electron rocket is scheduled to lift off during a window opening at 7:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time — midnight GMT on November 27 and 1:00 p.m. local time in New Zealand on November 27.

The mission has been named Night Owls Never Sleep. Rocket Lab plans to begin its broadcast about 30 minutes before liftoff.

Satellite for Earth observation

The spacecraft will join the Strix constellation being built by Tokyo-based company Synspective. The satellites in this network are equipped with synthetic aperture radars that use radio waves to obtain detailed images of Earth's surface day and night, as well as through cloud cover.

If the launch is successful, Electron's kick stage is expected to place the Strix satellite into low Earth orbit at an altitude of 569 kilometers. Synspective aims to build a constellation capable of imaging any point on Earth at intervals of several hours.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Contract with Synspective

The planned flight will be Rocket Lab's 14th mission for Synspective. At the end of September, Rocket Lab announced an agreement with the company for another 20 Electron launches in 2028–2031.

The deal was described as the largest commercial contract in the history of the Electron rocket. Following it, the total number of contracted Electron flights for Synspective reached 47.

Night Owls Never Sleep is set to become Rocket Lab's 101st mission. Of these, 92 were orbital Electron flights, while another nine were suborbital HASTE missions, a modification of Electron for testing sensors and other equipment under hypersonic flight conditions.

Read us on