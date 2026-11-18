Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6 will run with a 30-frames-per-second cap on consoles available at launch, including the PlayStation 5 Pro. Modes at 40 or 60 frames per second will not be added for these platforms in future updates either. Engadget reports this, citing a Rockstar comment to Kotaku.

CPU limitations

According to Rockstar director of technology production Mark Chambers, the PlayStation 5 Pro's CPU is not powerful enough to run the game's complex simulation at a higher frame rate. The CPU of this console is only slightly faster than that of the base PlayStation 5, so graphics improvements do not remove this limitation.

At the same time, the upgraded GPU and image upscaling technology on the PlayStation 5 Pro are expected to improve the game's visual quality. On this console, GTA 6 will feature ray-traced shadows and a sharper image, complementing the ray-traced reflections and lighting in the base version.

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Resolution and frame stability

According to Digital Foundry tests, both Sony consoles render the game at 1440p resolution. The PlayStation 5 Pro upscales the image using PSSR to a level close to native 4K, while the picture on the base PlayStation 5 looks noticeably softer.

Digital Foundry also reports that the PlayStation 5 Pro maintains a stable 30 frames per second with even frame pacing. The base PlayStation 5 mostly holds this figure, but during extended scenes with numerous explosions, the frame rate may drop to the mid-20s frames per second. Rockstar has not yet announced a PC version of GTA 6.

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